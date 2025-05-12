Rahul Gandhi can demand special Parliament session as LoP: Dilip Ghosh

Ahead of the Directors General Military Operations' (DGMO) talks between India and Pakistan set to begin from 12 noon on Monday, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that everyone should trust the government. He emphasised that whatever steps are needed will be taken by the government.

He further supported Congress' demand for the special Parliament session and stated that as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi can demand it. He added that if a special session of the Parliament is needed, the government will surely conduct it.

"We should trust the government; whatever steps are needed, the government will take them. As the Leader of the Opposition, he (Rahul Gandhi) can demand a special session of Parliament. If the government feels that a special session is needed, then they will definitely do so", he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Indian armed forces conducted a joint press briefing in New Delhi on Sunday which consisted of Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), Vice Admiral A N Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), and Air Marshal A K Bharti (Director General Air Operations).

They confirmed that India has struck 11 airbases in Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The officials jointly announced the success of "Operation Sindoor" -- a cross-border counter-terror operation aimed at neutralising terror infrastructure inside Pakistan.

The operation also eliminated over 100 terrorists. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, emphasising minimising civilian casualties.

This development comes in the light of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following India's recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 which claimed 26 lives. India's military operation involved precision strikes on nine sites identified as terrorist infrastructure, including militant camps in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur.