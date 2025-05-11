Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi demands Parliament session to discuss Op Sindoor, US mediation

Rahul Gandhi demands Parliament session to discuss Op Sindoor, US mediation

Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging clarity on ceasefire talks with Pakistan

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the LS Rahul Gandhi address the media after the CWC meeting, in New Delhi.(Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to immediately convene a special session of Parliament to discuss recent national security developments.
 
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, wrote, “I reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately”. 
 
“It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today’s ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump,” he added.
 
Rahul Gandhi said the session would be “an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead".
 
 
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, recalled his April 28 letter where he urged the Prime Minister to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.
 
Kharge emphasised that the latest "ceasefire announcements", from Washington DC and subsequently by India and Pakistan, made the session even more necessary. “I am writing in support of this request... I trust you will agree,” Kharge wrote.
 

First Published: May 11 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

