Rahul Gandhi demands Parliament session to discuss Op Sindoor, US mediation

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to immediately convene a special session of Parliament to discuss recent national security developments.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, wrote, “I reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately”.
“It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today’s ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump,” he added.
Rahul Gandhi said the session would be “an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead".
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, recalled his April 28 letter where he urged the Prime Minister to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.
Kharge emphasised that the latest "ceasefire announcements", from Washington DC and subsequently by India and Pakistan, made the session even more necessary. “I am writing in support of this request... I trust you will agree,” Kharge wrote.