Rahul Gandhi launches 'Satyagraha' platform to unite protests across India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that truth is being suppressed and that it was his responsibility to ensure this did not happen, as he launched the 'Satyagraha' digital platform to consolidate issue-based protests occurring across the country.

He urged people to register their protests against the government on the 'Satyagraha' platform, which he launched a day after the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to help ensure aid for people wherever "truth was being crushed".

"Across the country, people are fighting for their rights - and too often, fighting alone. Gen Z, students, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits, women -- every struggle has its own story. But a lone voice is often easier to silence.

"'Satyagraha' is an initiative to bring these voices together on one map," he said in a post on X. Invoking Mahatma, the Congress MP said, "Bapu taught us that truth is our greatest weapon. But an even greater weapon is standing together with the truth. If you too are fighting against any injustice, share your story. It will take just two minutes." Gandhi said their protest will find a place on the Satyagraha map, adding "you will see who else, like you, is fighting their own battle". "And I will do whatever I can - in Parliament, on the streets, through letters, wherever I am needed - to stand with you. As the Leader of the Opposition, that is my responsibility. Tell me the story of your Satyagraha...," he said.