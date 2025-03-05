WATCH: Mani Shankar Aiyar calls Rajiv Gandhi 'two-time failure', sparks row

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi has stirred a fresh political storm. In a podcast with YouTube channel named 'The Ewer (Chill-Pill)', Aiyar described Gandhi as "two-time failure" in academia, first at Cambridge and then at Imperial University. In the video, Aiyar can be heard saying, "Rajiv Gandhi failed twice but became PM." This video is now being widely shared all across the social media.

Aiyar's statement has given the BJP a chance to attack the Congress party.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video clip of the same statements from Aiyar on X quoting, "Let the veil be stripped."

'Two-time failure': Aiyar

In the podcast, Aiyar said, "When he (Rajiv Gandhi) became Prime Minister, I was very surprised. I thought he is an airline pilot and failed at Cambridge. It is very difficult to fail at Cambridge because the university, to maintain its image, ensures that everyone at least passes. However, despite that, Rajiv Gandhi failed."

He added, "After that, he went to Imperial College in London and failed there as well. Then I thought, how can such a person become the Prime Minister of the country?" To note, Aiyar had been a close associate of Rajiv Gandhi when he entered politics.

Congress leaders attack Aiyar

The former Rajya Sabha MP is now being criticised by his own party leaders. Harish Rawat, who is senior party leader said, "I don't want to comment on someone who is a frustrated individual. I knew Rajv Gandhi. He gave country a modern outlook."

Rawat further said, "It is unfortunate that a section of the party (Congress) did not stand with him, or else the country's history would have been something else. His speeches as LoP still guide leaders."

Responding to the controversy, Congress MP Tariq Anwar dismissed Aiyar's remarks and defended Rajiv Gandhi's legacy. "Failing is not a big deal; even the best people fail sometimes. But he did not fail in politics. As Prime Minister, he was highly successful," Anwar told IANS.

"He introduced Panchayati Raj, brought IT revolution, improved communication, and promoted scientific progress. There are very few Prime Ministers who have achieved so much in just five years." Anwar added. Aiyar not new to controversies

It is not the first time when Congress had to face embarrassment because of his remarks. Earlier as well, his controversial remarks have left him standing alone with his own party members not just keeping themselves aside but also attacking him. Ayar, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, stirred a row calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "neech" (despicable).