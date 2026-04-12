In Bengal's Murshidabad, roll deletions trigger 'decitizenisation' fears

“Am I going to be banished? Should I just commit suicide?” he asks. “Where are the political leaders? Will they not help me because my name is no longer on the electoral rolls?” The questions hang in the air.

The reasons that brought them to Baharampur may vary, but the aim is the same — to show that they are not outsiders, but Indian citizens, entitled to their constitutional rights. Sina Bibi, 36, says her name was deleted from the electoral rolls after the Election Commission (EC) flagged the more than 50-year age gap between her and her father — a discrepancy that had gone unnoticed so far. Now she carries land documents belonging to her father and grandfather. “Let’s see how anyone denies I am from this place,” she says.