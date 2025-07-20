Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Parliament Monsoon Session begins tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Ahead of the start of the monsoon session on Monday, the government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday

Opposition parties have listed various agendas that need to be discussed during the Monsoon Session. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and the Opposition are likely to have a standoff on multiple issues, including the revision of electoral rolls ahead of Bihar Assembly polls. The session, which starts on July 21, will continue till August 21.
 
Ahead of the start of the session on Monday, the government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, July 19. Leaders who attended the meeting included Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) K Suresh and Jairam Ramesh, Union minister Anupriya Patel, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, and BJP MP Ravi Kishan.
 

Issues likely to be raised by Opposition

Opposition parties have listed various agendas that need to be discussed during the Monsoon Session. Some of these issues include revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack and US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. 
 
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has demanded a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Trump's claims of "ceasefire" in the name of the trade deal between India and the US, reported news agency ANI.

Biju Janata Dal's (BJD's) Sasmit Patra raised the issue of self-immolation by a college student in Odisha, saying the Centre can't escape responsibility for the "failing" law and order in BJP-led states and Parliament should debate it, PTI reported.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Bills to be discussed

The government plans to introduce and pass several important bills in the upcoming monsoon session. Key bills include Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; National Sports Governance Bill, 2025; and Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 among others. Here's a list of some bills scheduled for discussion:
  • Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill
  • National Sports Governance Bill
  • Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill
  • Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill
  • Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill
  • Geo-Heritage Sites and Geo-Relics (Conservation and Maintenance) Bill
  • Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill
  • National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill
  • Indian Ports Bill
  • Income Tax Bill
During the Budget Session this year, the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed.

Parliament Monsoon session of Parliament Jairam Ramesh BJP Bihar Elections Pahalgam attack Congress AAP

Jul 20 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

