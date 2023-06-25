SP's moves to embrace symbols of Hindutva are targeted at the 2024 polls

At Naimisharanya Dham on June 10, Yadav, while addressing the SP rank and file, emphatically stated his party had been “soft” but it was time to take a hard stance.



Earlier this month, the Samajwadi Party (SP) organised its party workers’ training camps at Hindu religious sites of Devkali and Naimisharanya Dham in Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts, respectively. SP President Akhilesh Yadav held meetings with the seers and offered obeisance in temples.