Suvendu Adhikari moves HC over post-poll violence in West Bengal

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam said the court will take up the BJP leader's petition for hearing on Wednesday

File Image: Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari (Phot: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 2:37 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court, claiming that numerous incidents of post-poll violence were taking place in the state following the Lok Sabha elections.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam said the court will take up the BJP leader's petition for hearing on Wednesday.

Adhikari's lawyer Billwadal Bhattacharya stated before the bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, that the petitioner was seeking an order for protection of the victims.

The court said another petition by lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal on the issue of alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal will also be taken up for hearing on Wednesday.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

