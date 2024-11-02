Tagore highlights 50% price hike in medicines, urges Centre to clarify

Congress MP Manickam Tagore wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's (NPPA) recent decision to increase the prices of essential medicines by 50 per cent.

In his letter to PM Modi, Tagore highlighted the strain this hike places on millions of families who rely on affordable medications for conditions like asthma, tuberculosis, and other chronic illnesses.

"I urge the government to provide a more detailed explanation of the extraordinary circumstances that necessitated this price hike," Tagore mentioned in the letter.

The NPPA cited "extraordinary circumstances" and "public interest" as reasons for this significant price adjustment on eight widely used drugs. However, Tagore stressed the need for a clearer explanation and greater transparency in the decision-making process.

"While I understand that the government cited 'extraordinary circumstances' and 'public interest' as reasons for this increase, I believe it is crucial to clarify the rationale behind such a significant decision," he wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.

Tagore pointed out that this price hike affects medications critical for treating asthma, tuberculosis, bipolar disorder, and glaucoma--conditions that impact millions across India. "Many patients and their families already face financial challenges in accessing necessary treatments. A sudden increase in drug prices could place an additional burden on these individuals, potentially compromising their health outcomes," he added.

Additionally, to address the impact of this price hike, Tagore proposed setting up an independent review committee that would assess the true effect on patients and healthcare providers.

The Congress MP said, "I propose the establishment of an independent review committee to assess the real impact of this increase on patients and healthcare providers."

He also added that this committee could make recommendations to ensure future pricing policies consider public health needs alongside industry viability.

He also stressed that transparency is crucial for maintaining public trust in healthcare decisions. "Transparency in this decision-making process is vital to maintaining public trust. A thorough review could lead to informed policies ensuring that essential medicines remain affordable and accessible for all," Tagore noted.

Earlier in October this year, the NPPA approved a 50 per cent increase in the ceiling prices of eleven essential scheduled formulations of eight drugs, aiming to ensure continued availability for public health needs. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the decision was made on October 8, during a full Authority meeting, utilizing the extraordinary powers granted under Para 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

However, manufacturers have increasingly sought price revisions due to factors such as rising costs of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), escalating production expenses, and fluctuations in exchange rates.

Many companies also applied to discontinue specific formulations, citing unsustainable production and marketing costs under the current pricing regulations.