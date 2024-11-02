Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Look at Karnataka BJP's 'disastrous legacy': Siddaramaiah tells PM Modi

He alleged that the BJP left Karnataka plagued with 40 per cent commission corruption

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
While Congress in Karnataka has delivered, BJP continues to fail Indians nationwide, he claimed. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 10:26 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'guarantees' comment, saying he should look at the 'disastrous' legacy of BJP Karnataka unit before pointing fingers at the Congress.

He joined the war of words between the Congress and the BJP over AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on poll guarantees at a party event.

"Mr. @narendramodi, before pointing fingers at Congress, take a hard look at @BJP4Karnataka's disastrous legacy in Karnataka! We are fulfilling every promise we made to our people all 5 guarantees implemented with a budget over Rs 52,000 crore, and an additional Rs 52,903 crore in capital outlay to build Karnataka's future," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

He alleged that the BJP left Karnataka plagued with 40 per cent commission corruption, draining resources that could have transformed lives.

"We're using that same 40 per cent redirecting it to benefit the people. What was your 'achievement' here? Empowering corrupt practices, leaving Karnataka debt-ridden, and using propaganda to cover up your failures?" the Chief Minister asked.

He also hit out at Modi for his 'bad governance'.

"And let's not forget: under your watch, India's debt is projected to reach Rs 185.27 trillion by FY25 a staggering 56.8 % of GDP! This isn't just bad governance; it's a burden you're placing on every Indian's back," Siddaramaiah stated.

He said while Karnataka contributed significantly to the Union's coffers, the BJP government at the Centre starved the state of its rightful share to prevent it from implementing guarantee schemes.

For every rupee Karnataka gives, it only receives 13 paise back. This is not 'cooperative federalism'; it's outright exploitation, the CM alleged.

While Congress in Karnataka has delivered, BJP continues to fail Indians nationwide, he claimed.

Kharge on Thursday told Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar to be well within the financial limits.

"Don't go for saying five, six, 10 or twenty guarantees. Give guarantees according to your state budget. If you give guarantees beyond your budget, you will become bankrupt. You will not even get soil to fill the road."  "People will blame you. If this government fails, then there will be nothing for the next generation. You will only get a bad name and not a good one."  In response, Modi launched a fierce attack on the opposition party as he seized on Kharge's comments that the Congress' state units should make promises that are properly budgeted.

"The Congress is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people which they also know that they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people," the PM said.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

