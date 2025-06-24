Congress slams govt over US travel advisory, calls it diplomatic failure

The Congress party on Tuesday strongly objected to the recent travel advisory issued by the US State Department urging American citizens to exercise “increased caution” while travelling to India due to “crime and terrorism”. At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticised the Modi government, calling it a “diplomatic failure” at a time when India needs international cooperation and support.

US warns women against solo travel in India

Shrinate expressed alarm over the advisory’s specific warning to women against travelling alone in India. The US State Department’s Level 2 alert states: “Rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India,” and that “violent crimes, including sexual assault, occur at tourist sites and other locations.” It further warns that “terrorists may attack with little or no warning”.

Shrinate: Govt’s silence damages foreign policy credibility ALSO READ: Assembly bypolls: AAP bags two seats in Delhi, Congress wins in Kerala Shrinate argued that the development reflects poorly on the Modi administration’s international credibility. Drawing a parallel to a previous episode, she recalled how the government remained silent when former US President Donald Trump falsely claimed—on 17 occasions including three tweets and 14 on-camera statements—to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Critique of US double standards and Pakistan policy The Congress spokesperson also accused the United States of hypocrisy. While India faces a Level 2 advisory, she noted, no such travel alert had been issued for Pakistan, which she described as a “terror state”. She criticised the US for issuing the advisory while simultaneously engaging with Pakistan’s military leadership, including Chief of Army Staff General Asif Munir.

Advisory impacts tourism, investment: Congress ALSO READ: Assembly bypolls: BJP wins Gujarat, Congress bags Kerala, AAP takes Punjab “A sound foreign policy puts India’s interests first,” said Shrinate. “But this government is more concerned about getting the camera angle right.” She warned that the US advisory is more than a diplomatic note—it has tangible consequences for India’s global image, tourist inflows, and foreign investment sentiment. “Institutional investors consider such advisories before committing capital,” she added. Women’s safety crisis highlighted Shifting focus to domestic issues, Shrinate said the advisory only reinforces ongoing concerns about the safety of women in India. She stated that “43 women face crime in India every hour,” and alleged that, despite rising violence, funding for key women’s protection schemes has been slashed.