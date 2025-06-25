Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / 'Modi first, country later': Kharge takes dig at Tharoor over PM remarks

'Modi first, country later': Kharge takes dig at Tharoor over PM remarks

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticises Shashi Tharoor for repeatedly praising PM Modi amid internal rift over Operation Sindoor and growing differences within the party

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference in New Delhi on June 25. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a veiled swipe at senior party leader Shashi Tharoor over his repeated praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks came amid growing tensions within the party following Tharoor’s high-profile role in the all-party delegation for Operation Sindoor. 
“Shashi Tharoor’s language is very good. That is why he has been kept in the Congress Working Committee,” Kharge said at a press conference at Congress headquarters in New Delhi. 
“I said in Gulbarga that we spoke in one voice that we stood together for the country. We stood together in Operation Sindoor. We said that country comes first, but some people say that Modi comes first, country comes later. So, what should we do?” he said.   
 
 

Praise for PM Modi fuels intra-party discontent

Tharoor has come under scrutiny from his Congress colleagues for his praise of PM Modi following a five-nation diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor, aimed at countering Pakistan’s global narrative. In a recent column in The Hindu, Tharoor lauded the Prime Minister’s global stature. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remains a prime asset for India on the global stage, but deserves greater backing,” he wrote. 

The remarks did not sit well with many in the Congress camp, especially since Tharoor had earlier downplayed the UPA-era surgical strikes while applauding the Modi government’s approach.   
 

Tharoor defends himself amid backlash

In response to criticism, Tharoor denied any shift in allegiance and asserted that his participation in Operation Sindoor was in the national interest. He dismissed accusations of siding with the BJP, clarifying that the mission was about unity, not political lines.
He also pushed back at his critics, saying his comments were being distorted: “I have better things to do,” Tharoor said, addressing the social media backlash and criticism from within the party. 
Tharoor’s recent statements come after he acknowledged differences with the Congress high command. However, he attempted to downplay any serious rift, stating that his relationship with the leadership and party cadre remained intact.
 

Kharge slams Election Commission

Apart from taking on Tharoor, Kharge also launched a strong attack on the Election Commission, accusing it of being under the thumb of the Modi government. "PM Modi is saying I am winning elections. He is campaigning in Bihar saying I am winning again and again. The Election Commission is your puppet now, Modi. You are not winning the election. Your machine is winning," the Congress president said. 
His remarks come in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled to take place in October-November this year.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

