TMC's sit-in outside Raj Bhavan enters 3rd day; delegates to meet Guv

The report said Bose has agreed to meet the delegation in Darjeeling's Gubernatorial Mansion at 5.30 pm after receiving an email request from TMC leader Derek O'Brien

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
The indefinite sit-in demonstration outside Raj Bhavan by TMC activists led by senior leader Abhishek Banerjee entered the third day with protesters asserting their stir will continue till Governor C V Ananda Bose meets them at the protest site even as a team of agitators will call on him in Darjeeling on Saturday.

Raj Bhavan sources said Bose has agreed to meet the delegation in Darjeeling's Gubernatorial Mansion at 5.30 pm after receiving an email request from TMC leader Derek O'Brien.

The governor's decision to meet the delegation comes in the wake of the TMC sit-in led by Banerjee demanding the release of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre and demanding an audience with Bose.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, however, said that the stir will continue till Bose meets the agitators at the protest site outside the Raj Bhavan.

Banerjee said the TMC's three-member delegation would consist of state Panchayat Minister Pradip Mazumdar and Lok Sabha MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra.

The TMC national general secretary started the sit-in protest on Thursday after a large number of party members and senior leaders marched to the historic British-era building to protest the alleged withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre.

He has remained at the protest site through the last two nights as did hundreds of party workers and held meetings with them.

The governor is in north Bengal to take stock of the flood situation there.

Topics :TMCWest BengalDarjeeling

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

