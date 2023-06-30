Home / Politics / TN Governor RN Ravi must be removed from his post: CPIML Liberation

TN Governor RN Ravi must be removed from his post: CPIML Liberation

In an unprecedented move, Ravi on Thursday dismissed with immediate effect arrested minister V. Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers, only to backtrack on his decision late in the night

Press Trust of India Patna
Ravi has decided to keep the dismissal order of Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being and informed Chief Minister M K Stalin about it

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Communist Party of India (MarxistLeninist) Liberation, an alliance partner of the grand alliance' government in Bihar, on Friday demanded removal of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for transgressing his jurisdiction.

In an unprecedented move, Ravi on Thursday dismissed with immediate effect arrested minister V. Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers, only to backtrack on his decision late in the night.

Ravi has decided to keep the dismissal order of Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being and informed Chief Minister M K Stalin about it, sources said.

Talking to PTI on Friday, CPIML Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said, Ravi had been repeatedly transgressing his jurisdiction and indulging in acts of gubernatorial adventurism.

Bhattacharya said, The Governor has been emboldened by the arrogance of the Narendra Modi-led government. Every non-BJP government is being treated as an enemy.

From the demotion of Jammu and Kashmir to Union territories to the promulgation of the Delhi Ordinance to the Tamil Nadu incident, the Modi government's war on the Constitution and the federal framework is getting uglier by the day, he said.

The BJP-led NDA government's misrule has plunged the country into a deep crisis, he said, adding now the time has come to fight the fascist forces to protect our Constitution and the secular-democratic fabric of our nation.

He said, The Central government has weakened the country's autonomous authorities and attempts are being made to destroy the federal structure.

The CPI(ML) Liberation has 12 MLAs in the state Assembly.

Also Read

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, arrested by ED on Wednesday?

Nothing but political harassment: Kharge slams Balaji's late-night arrest

DMK supporters put up wall posters in Chennai questioning Governor Ravi

ED moves to SC against HC order allowing Senthil Balaji's hospital transfer

I-T searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Modi Govt gulled people with lies: Cong on rising prices of commodities

President should remove TN Governor RN Ravi: Cong leader Manish Tewari

Delhi govt reshuffle: Atishi gets revenue, planning, finance after L-G nod

DMK may consider browbeating TN Guv Ravi over Senthil Balaji's dismissal

DMK supporters put up wall posters in Chennai questioning Governor Ravi

Topics :Tamil NaduPolitics

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story