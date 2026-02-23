From tinkering labs to AI ambitions: AIM scales innovation in schools

Established under the NITI Aayog, AIM was designed to seed innovation at the school level through Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs). At the summit, policymakers repeatedly said that AI readiness would depend on early exposure to STEM, computational thinking and problem-solving. The architecture created under AIM was referenced in that broader push to build capacity from the classroom upward.

The Union Cabinet has since approved the continuation of AIM with an enhanced outlay of about ₹2,750 crore, marking the start of AIM 2.0 and extending the mission until 2028. The renewed funding is intended to strengthen India’s innovation architecture at a time when AI and deep technologies are central to economic strategy. Over the past decade, 10,000 ATLs have been established across the country, including 5,945 in government schools and 4,055 in private institutions, with a majority located in rural areas and a share in aspirational districts, according to information placed before Parliament.