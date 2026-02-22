Associate Sponsors

How 9 states and UTs have fared after SIR culling: A reading of key figures

Final electoral rolls show sharp voter deletions across states, with Gujarat seeing the biggest cut and Kerala the lowest after the Special Intensive Revision

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 11:59 PM IST
The Election Commission published the final electoral rolls after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision exercise of nine states, including poll-bound Kerala this week. A reading of key figures 
 
6,812,000
electors deleted in Gujarat, which saw the highest shrinkage of the nine states
 
897,000
electors deleted in Kerala, which saw lowest deletions 

11.77% deletion in Chhattisgarh 
5.97% shrinkage in Madhya Pradesh base 
5.74% reduction in Rajasthan 
*  While Goa’s voter count shrank by 10.75%, Lakshadweep saw a fall of 0.36%. Poll-bound Puducherry’s voter count declined by 7.57% 
*  Voter base of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has reduced by 16.87%  

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 11:58 PM IST

