How 9 states and UTs have fared after SIR culling: A reading of key figures

The Election Commission published the final electoral rolls after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision exercise of nine states, including poll-bound Kerala this week. A reading of key figures

6,812,000

electors deleted in Gujarat, which saw the highest shrinkage of the nine states

897,000

electors deleted in Kerala, which saw lowest deletions

11.77% deletion in Chhattisgarh

5.97% shrinkage in Madhya Pradesh base

5.74% reduction in Rajasthan

* While Goa’s voter count shrank by 10.75%, Lakshadweep saw a fall of 0.36%. Poll-bound Puducherry’s voter count declined by 7.57%