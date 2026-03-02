Associate Sponsors

'Mamata should be ashamed,' Shivraj slams Bengal govt over law and order

The BJP leader also accused the TMC of preparing fake Aadhaar and voter cards for infiltrators and attempting to change the region's demography

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouha. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sandeshkhali (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 5:38 PM IST
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal over the law and order situation, and alleged that it was sheltering infiltrators.

The BJP leader also accused the TMC of preparing fake Aadhaar and voter cards for infiltrators and attempting to change the region's demography.

"Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed. Though Bengal has a female CM, cases of rape and torture of women continue," Chouchan said while addressing a 'Poriborton Yatra' rally here in North 24 Parganas district.

"TMC is trying to change the demography of this region by giving shelter to infiltrators," Chouhan said.

On border security, he claimed that the TMC government is not providing land for fencing along the Bangladesh border, as it would stop infiltrators from entering India.

Chouhan promised action against all those crimes if the BJP comes to power in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeShivraj Singh ChouhanWest Bengal Assembly polls

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

