'Waiting for it...' Suvendu Adhikari on Mamata's claims to arrest Abhishek

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee would be arrested before the next year's Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that a corrupt person must be sent to jail and that we are waiting for it.

"A corrupt person should be sent to jail, it is our demand and we are waiting for it. His name was involved in a coal scam, cow smuggling, recruitment scam... He will have to go behind bars, we want to question the agency as to why is it taking so long?" West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said.

Earlier on Monday, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed that someone texted her that Abhishek Banerjee would be arrested before the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

"Someone texted me yesterday that Abhishek will be arrested before the election. Do you know what they have done? They have taken whatever data he had on his computer...They uploaded some files created by them into his computer," Mamata said while addressing a rally on the occasion of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day.

Speaking at the rally, she criticised the BJP government at the Centre regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner.

"Chief Justice had asked to constitute a committee to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner. They (the Central government) removed the Chief Justice from the panel and appointed a BJP cabinet minister in his place to appoint the chief election commissioner. What a Lattu! He will keep spinning and disappear," Mamata Banerjee said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also alleged that the Centre might conduct Lok Sabha elections as early as December, with the possibility extending to January.

"I suspect the BJP may hold elections this December itself, they may do so in January as well," she said.