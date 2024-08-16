Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / When will bypolls be held in landslide-hit Wayanad? Election body answers

When will bypolls be held in landslide-hit Wayanad? Election body answers

Wayanad bypolls: Major landslides struck the hilly area of Wayanad on July 29, destroying some hundreds of homes and cutting off at least four villages from the rest of the region

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI
New Delhi: CEC Rajiv Kumar with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu during a press conference to announce the schedule for 'General Election to Legislative Assemblies 2024', Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wayanad bypolls: The Election Commission on Friday said that the impending bypolls in Kerala’s Wayanad cannot be held right now due to the recent landslides, in which more than 230 people lost their lives.

During a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, however, assured that the polling will happen on time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Major landslides struck the hilly area of Wayanad on July 29, destroying some hundreds of homes and cutting off at least four villages from the rest of the region.

The constituency is due for a bypoll after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resigned from the seat, which he had won during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in June. Since Indian laws bar an MP from holding two offices simultaneously, he decided to give up on Wayanad while representing Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli in Lok Sabha.

Rahul-Priyanka’s north-south strategy

Later, the Congress party announced that Rahul’s sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would mark her electoral debut from Wayanad during the bypolls. 

With the two constituencies, the Gandhi siblings are hoping to send out a symbolic message to the public that they are present in both north and south.

More From This Section

Most BJP allies refrain from supporting UCC, positive to simultaneous polls

Marathas won't get quota, Maharashtra govt only listening to OBCs: Jarange

Atrocities against women have shaken the country, says Priyanka Gandhi

Punjab CM Mann terms Sisodia's bail as breaking 'shackles of dictatorship'

Kolkata doc rape-murder: Akhilesh accuses BJP of making political benefits


If Priyanka wins, three members of the Gandhi family will be in the Parliament, including veteran leader Sonia Gandhi, who is now a Rajya Sabha member.

Rahul legacy bid at Raebareli

Rahul’s bid to represent Raebareli was aimed at furthering his family’s legacy since it was represented by his mother and grandparents Indira Gandhi and Feroz Gandhi in the past.

Moreover, the Congress has won the seat in all Lok Sabha elections except 1977, 1996 and 1998, reflecting its enduring popularity in the constituency.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 proved to be a hit for the Congress, when it made an impressive comeback by winning 99 seats across India as against 52 seats in 2019. The result also helped the party to cement its position as the sole pan-India Opposition party, placing it at the centre of Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kollavarsham 2024: Everything you need to know about Malayalam new year

Kerala CM protecting those behind controversial 'kafir' post: Oppn UDF

Nation sad over Wayanad landslides, but time to move forward: CM Vijayan

Kerala landslides: Search operations, rehabilitation continue side-by-side

In view of PM's assurance, state govt has to make rehab plans: Kerala Guv

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaKeralaElection CommissionBS Web ReportsLS bypolls

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story