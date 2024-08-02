Will quit politics if reports of Delhi visit proven right: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the ruling NCP, on Friday said he would quit politics if the veracity of the reports about him visiting New Delhi in disguise to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah before his party forged an alliance with the BJP, was proven. But if the reports are found to be wrong, those who made these allegations against him should quit politics, he challenged the leaders from the opposition parties, as he alleged that efforts were on to defame him.

Reports published in a section of the media claimed that during an informal interaction held recently, Pawar himself said that he held some meetings with Amit Shah in the national capital on the alliance between the two parties. During that interaction, he reportedly said, "I used to wear a mask and a cap during air travel while going to Delhi to attend those meetings.



I had changed my name also for air travel." Latching on to his reported statements, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) leaders targeted him. However, talking to reporters here on Friday, Pawar said he does not do politics by hiding anything. "I am an activist who works in democracy. I don't have the habit of doing politics by hiding anything. However, we have been maligned by the opponents with fake narratives and false news," he said.



Pawar said his opponents have resorted to such moves as they were shattered due to the good schemes being implemented by the government. "The news of me going to Delhi in disguise is false. If I want to go anywhere, I will go openly. There is no need for me to be afraid of anyone. If the reports of disguise are proven, I will quit politics," he said. He said facts should be verified at Parliament and if the reports are proven right, he will quit politics.

