Women's Reservation Bill not being openly discussed by govt: K Kavitha

Telangana chief minister KC Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC, K Kavitha on Tuesday said that the nature of the Women's Reservation Bill is not being openly discussed in the special session of the Parliament by ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Citing sources, the BRS MLC claimed that the Cabinet has cleared the introduction of the Bill.

She also said that the government should reach out to all parties and "build a consensus".

"Happy, we are hearing from the sources that Cabinet has cleared the introduction of Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament. And I hope the bill will be introduced very soon"

"The only, objection or the only apprehension that we currently have is that the nature of the bill is not being openly discussed by this government. The transparency of the government is missing," she told ANI.

This comes a day after the BRS members held up placards and raised slogans demanding that the government table the Women's Reservation Bill in the ongoing Special Session of Parliament.

"So we hope the government will truly come up with a bill that will be agreeable to most of the parties".

The BRS leader said that parties should "rise above their interest" and "support" the bill.

"The government should reach out to all the parties and build a consensus. If it is passed in a very good ambience, it will also signal to the women of this country, that the parliament and political parties respect them. So in that sense, we wish the government was more transparent," the BRS leader said.

"We wish the government was more inclusive. And we will continue to support them in whichever format the bill is introduced. BRS will support the Women's Reservation Bill. We've also demanded that the 33 per cent OBC quota bill should also be introduced. I hope the government will also start working on that as well..."

Earlier, on Sunday, an all-party meeting was held in the national capital with various political parties demanding the passage of a Women's Reservation Bill in the five-day special session of Parliament.

The Women's Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

Despite being a crucial step towards gender parity and inclusive governance, the Bill has remained in legislative limbo for far too long.