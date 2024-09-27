YSRCP chief Jagan not prevented from visiting Tirumala temple: AP CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was claiming as if he was prevented by authorities from visiting the Tirumala temple and asked if he was served any notice to not go to the shrine. Reacting to Jagan's decision to postpone his trip to the Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara temple, Naidu said every religious place has its traditions and customs and whoever wishes to visit a place of worship should respect the norms followed there. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The CM said Jagan's stand of him having earlier visited the Tirumala shrine earlier by not 'signing the declaration' form affirming his faith in the presiding deity does not entitle him to repeat it.

I don't know what reason he (Jagan) had to avoid his Tirumala tour, but he was claiming as if he was prevented and issued notices. I am asking you straight. Have you been given any notices? Did anybody ask you not to go there?, the CM asked.

He further said there were reports that YSRCP was spreading information to mobilise people for Jagan's visit, forcing police to impose restrictions.

Traditions and customs should be respected. No person is greater than the traditions and customs, he said.

Opposition YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said he has indefinitely postponed his planned trip to the Lord Venkateshwara Temple, amid the growing demand by NDA constituents in Andhra Pradesh to declare his faith before entering the shrine.

His much hyped Tirumala tour was announced as part of the YSRCP's call for prayers in temples to 'atone' for Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's 'sin' by levelling allegations on the quality of Tirupati laddu prasadam.

Addressing a press conference, Jagan said he could not go to Tirupati as his party leaders and workers were 'issued notices' by police warning them not to participate in his proposed temple visit.