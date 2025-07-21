Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 1 killed as Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school in Dhaka

1 killed as Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school in Dhaka

The aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area in the afternoon

The Bangladesh Army's public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Dhaka
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka's northern Uttara area on Monday afternoon, according to the military and a fire official. Children were present at the Milestone School and College at the time of the crash.

The aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area in the afternoon.

The Bangladesh Army's public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire official Lima Khan stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.  

Rescue teams have reached the site, and relief operations are currently underway. Visuals from the crash site show the extent of the damage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

