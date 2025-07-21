1 killed as Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school in Dhaka

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka's northern Uttara area on Monday afternoon, according to the military and a fire official. Children were present at the Milestone School and College at the time of the crash.
VIDEO | Dhaka: Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into a school in Dhaka, killing at least one person, fire official says. More details awaited. (Source: PTI Videos) pic.twitter.com/bzXMGqJTEE— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2025
Rescue teams have reached the site, and relief operations are currently underway. Visuals from the crash site show the extent of the damage.
