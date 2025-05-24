Home / India News / CM Gupta slams AAP for ignoring Delhi's issues at NITI Aayog for years

The chief minister also said that she will present a roadmap for a Viksit Delhi for Viksit Bharat' at the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
Ahead of attending the 10th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the previous AAP regime of not raising the issues of Delhi's interests before the Centre's policy think-tank for years.

In a post on X, Gupta said she was going to represent Delhi in the governing council meeting after years and present a roadmap for a 'Viksit Delhi' before the council.

"The issues of Delhi's interest were not raised in the Aayog meeting due to the behaviour of the previous irresponsible governments. But now a double-engine government is on track," she said in the post.

The chief minister also said that she will present a roadmap for a Viksit Delhi for Viksit Bharat' at the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The aspirations and ambitions of Delhi's people for a developed city will be presented at the meeting, she said.

Her government is committed to a Viksit Delhi', she added.

Prime Minister Modi will chair the 10th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Saturday, which will focus on states, with a view to make India a developed nation by 2047, an official statement said.

The theme of the meeting is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhi governmentAAP governmentBS Web Reports

First Published: May 24 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

