CM Gupta slams AAP for ignoring Delhi's issues at NITI Aayog for years

Ahead of attending the 10th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the previous AAP regime of not raising the issues of Delhi's interests before the Centre's policy think-tank for years.

In a post on X, Gupta said she was going to represent Delhi in the governing council meeting after years and present a roadmap for a 'Viksit Delhi' before the council.

"The issues of Delhi's interest were not raised in the Aayog meeting due to the behaviour of the previous irresponsible governments. But now a double-engine government is on track," she said in the post.

The chief minister also said that she will present a roadmap for a Viksit Delhi for Viksit Bharat' at the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The aspirations and ambitions of Delhi's people for a developed city will be presented at the meeting, she said.

Her government is committed to a Viksit Delhi', she added.

Also Read

Prime Minister Modi will chair the 10th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Saturday, which will focus on states, with a view to make India a developed nation by 2047, an official statement said.

The theme of the meeting is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.