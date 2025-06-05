Home / Companies / News / Coal India, Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corp ink pact to develop rail infra

Coal India, Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corp ink pact to develop rail infra

The non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between both companies in Kolkata

coal, CIL, coal india limited
Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 MT and an offtake of 900 MT in FY26
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned CIL on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd to develop rail infrastructure of the coal behemoth and its arms.

The non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between both companies in Kolkata.

"Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited have executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 05.06.2025 at Kolkata with an intent of development of Rail Infrastructure of CIL and its subsidiaries," the maharatna firm said in a BSE filing.

Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd is a Joint Venture Company between 11 major ports under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, holding 90 per cent of equity capital and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) under the Ministry of Railways, holding 10 per cent of equity capital.

The JV was incorporated to provide efficient rail evacuation systems to major ports and to enhance their capacity and throughput.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production. In FY25, CIL produced 781.1 million tonnes (MT) of coal, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's annual target of 838 MT.

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 MT and an offtake of 900 MT in FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IndusInd Bank board speeds up CEO search as RBI's deadline nears

JSW Energy commissions 281 MW renewable energy project in Maharashtra

Wockhardt eyes $9 bn market opportunity for novel antibiotic Zaynich

Central Bank of India buys 24.91% stake in Future Generali for Rs 451 cr

Premium

Indusind Bank board under scrutiny following Sebi's ex-parte interim order

Topics :Coal India LtdRailways Coal Kolkata

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story