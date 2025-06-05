Home / Companies / News / IndusInd Bank board speeds up CEO search as RBI's deadline nears

IndusInd Bank board speeds up CEO search as RBI's deadline nears

IndusInd Bank's board is rushing to submit CEO candidates to the Reserve Bank of India before the June 30 deadline following top executives' resignations over accounting lapses

IndusInd chairman Sunil Mehta said the board is at an advanced stage in the selection process and is confident that recommendations will be submitted to the RBI well in advance of the deadline.
Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:38 PM IST
The board of IndusInd Bank is racing to meet the deadline for submitting probable CEO names to the regulator ahead of the 30 June deadline.
 
The top post at the largest private sector lender fell vacant after managing director and CEO Sumant Kathpalia resigned, taking responsibility following accounting lapses that resulted in the lender posting a loss of ₹2,329 crore in the January–March quarter. Deputy CEO Arun Khurana, who was also on the board, stepped down, also taking responsibility.
 
With Reserve Bank of India approval, the board appointed a committee of executives comprising Soumitra Sen (head of consumer banking) and Anil Rao (chief administrative officer) to oversee the bank’s operations under the guidance of an oversight committee of the board. The oversight committee is chaired by the chairman of the board and includes the chairs of the audit committee, the compensation and nomination & remuneration committee, and the risk management committee as members.
 
IndusInd chairman Sunil Mehta said the board is at an advanced stage in the selection process and is confident that recommendations will be submitted to the RBI well in advance of the deadline. 
 
Interestingly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an ex-parte interim order against five senior officials of IndusInd Bank, including former CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Anil Rao, in connection with an insider trading case. Rao continues to be on the executive committee as the SEBI order is interim.
 
The IndusInd board needs to fast-track the CEO search because the tenure of the executive committee is only three months from the date the incumbent MD & CEO was relieved, or until a new MD & CEO assumes charge, whichever is earlier. Kathpalia was relieved on 29 April, and the committee’s appointment took effect from 30 April.
 
“The incoming CEO will have an advantage starting with a fresh slate. The bank believes there is immense potential for sustainable and profitable growth,” broking firm Nirmal Bang said in a note.
 
In recent years, many private sector banks have appointed CEOs from the public sector, including RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, and Yes Bank. This has led to the impression that the regulator is more comfortable with public sector bankers heading private sector banks. At the same time, there are at least two private banks—Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank—where the RBI gave its nod to private sector candidates.
 
Given IndusInd’s difficult situation, with its image affected by accounting lapses, though fundamentals like capital adequacy ratio and liquidity coverage ratio remain strong, sources said the regulator would prefer a leader who is conservative and has zero tolerance for non-compliance—a point mentioned by the bank during its January–March earnings call.
 
The task for the new CEO is clear, as asset quality, particularly in the retail portfolio, remains a concern.
 
“Even after normalising for the one-time impact [hit due to derivative loss], slippages remained elevated compared with historical run rates. The bank has stated that it will submit the proposed list of CEO candidates to the regulator by end-June 2025,” said broking firm JM Financial.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

