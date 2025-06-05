Indusind Bank board under scrutiny following Sebi's ex-parte interim order

Indusind Bank chairman Sunil Mehta assured investors that the bank’s board is in the process of taking necessary steps to assess roles and responsibilities and fix staff accountability, while acknowledging that accounting lapses were unfortunate. The recent Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) ex-parte interim order has brought renewed focus on the board.

The interim order highlights that several senior management officials of the bank were aware of the discrepancies and insisted on having the figures validated externally. The order, dated 28 May 2025, noted that the bank appointed KPMG to review the discrepancies revealed by its internal team.

Here is a look at the Indusind Bank board composition. Sunil Mehta, Chairman: Appointed with effect from 31 January 2023. Mehta has 40 years of leadership experience in banking, financial services, insurance and investments with leading global and domestic financial institutions, including Citibank, AIG, State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and YES Bank. Akila Krishnakumar: Appointed with effect from 10 August 2018, re-appointed for a second term of four years from 10 August 2022 to 9 August 2026. Krishnakumar has 30 years of experience leading technology-driven companies building enterprise-scale solutions globally. She served on the board of State Bank of Mysore from 1 June 2016 to 31 March 2017. She is a director on the boards of Matrimony.com, Hitachi Energy India, TTK Prestige and Brookprop Management Services.

Rajiv Agarwal: Appointed with effect from 15 March 2019, reappointed on 15 March 2023. Agarwal has around 38 years of experience in the small-scale industries segment. He is a director on the boards of Autopress (India), Rightsource Technologies and Autosource India. Bhavna Doshi: Appointed with effect from 14 January 2020, reappointed on 14 January 2024. Doshi is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and provides advisory services in taxation, accounting, corporate and regulatory matters. She is a former partner of a member firm of KPMG in India (BSR & Co) and has been a senior advisor to KPMG India.

Pradeep Udhas: Appointed with effect from 9 June 2022. Udhas is a senior advisor to KPMG India’s chairman and CEO and was a senior partner at KPMG India, which he co-founded 27 years ago. He has held various senior and global roles in KPMG, incubated new services and built multimillion-dollar businesses. Lingam Venkata Prabhakar: Appointed with effect from 30 March 2024. Prabhakar was executive director of Punjab National Bank from March 2018 to January 2020, handling key verticals including credit, treasury and human resources. He served as managing director and CEO of Canara Bank from February 2020 to December 2022.