HDFC Bank enters into co-lending partnership with CreditWise Capital

Leading private lender HDFC Bank entered into a co-lending partnership with CreditWise Capital (CWC) for extending two-wheeler loans.

CWC said in a statement on Friday that by virtue of the co-lending agreement, loans for two-wheelers will be available in Tier 2, 3 and 4 towns of the country.

Founder and director of CWC Aalesh Avlani said that the agreement signifies a paradigm shift in the lending landscape.

The partnership combines the strength of HDFC Bank's expertise in offering credit facility and CWC's loan processing platform for assessing potential borrowers and also their credit profile.

Prashant Patel, executive VP, Capital and commodity markets, HDFC Bank, said "The collaboration with CWC aligns with our vision of expanding the reach and to cater to the evolving needs of our customers".