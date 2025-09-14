India to host 89th IEC General Meeting, over 2,000 global experts to attend

India will host the 89th General Meeting of the International Electrotechnical Commission in the national capital from September 15-19, bringing together over 2,000 experts from more than 100 countries to deliberate on international electrotechnical standards.
Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the opening ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will unveil the IEC GM Exhibition.
This marks the fourth time India is hosting the prestigious International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) General Meeting, having previously held it in 1960, 1997 and 2013, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said in a statement.
The gathering will focus on setting international standards that foster "a sustainable, all-electric and connected world", officials said.
Experts will participate in more than 150 Technical and Management Committee meetings to shape next-generation standards.
The event will feature workshops on key emerging areas, including artificial intelligence, e-mobility, and building an inclusive world through standards.
Established in 1906, IEC is the world's leading body for developing international standards for electrical, electronic and related technologies, with a network of 30,000 experts worldwide.
India will serve as the Global Secretariat for Standardisation in Low Voltage Direct Current (LVDC), a critical domain for clean and pollution-free energy solutions.
IEC Vice President Vimal Mahendru said IEC membership of around 170 countries, representing 99 per cent of the world's population and impacts nearly 20 per cent of global trade in value.
"India's leadership in LVDC standardisation will strengthen global efforts to develop clean technology standards," he added.
James Wood, Director of Communications, IEC, described India as "a real sustainability champion", making New Delhi an ideal host for the global dialogue.
He cited global surveys indicating overwhelming public support for clean and green solutions.
The exhibition will be the largest of its kind in the electrotechnical segment in India, showcasing innovations in electric mobility, smart lighting, electronics and IT manufacturing. It will feature 75 exhibitors, including leading industries, associations and startups.
The exhibition will provide a global networking platform for Indian startups. It will be open to the public from September 16-19, 2 pm to 6 pm, with free entry through prior registration.
Under the IEC Young Professionals Programme, 93 young professionals from across the globe will participate in workshops, boot camps and industry visits to prepare the next generation of technology leaders.
BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari emphasised the bureau's efforts to integrate quality and standardisation with academia through student chapters and a structured six-month internship programme that exposes young professionals to industries and the standards development process.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
