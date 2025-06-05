Kerala govt revises Bakrid holiday to June 7, faces backlash over cutback

The Kerala government on Thursday announced that Saturday, June 7, will be a public holiday in observance of Bakrid, following reports that the festival will be celebrated across the state on that day.

Earlier, the government had declared Friday, June 6, as the holiday for Bakrid. However, with the festival falling a day later, authorities have revised the decision.

As a result, June 6 (Friday) will now be a regular working day.

The updated holiday on June 7 will apply to all government offices, public sector undertakings, educational institutions including professional colleges, and institutions governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the government order said.