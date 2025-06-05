Home / India News / Kerala govt revises Bakrid holiday to June 7, faces backlash over cutback

Kerala govt revises Bakrid holiday to June 7, faces backlash over cutback

Earlier, the government had declared Friday, June 6, as the holiday for Bakrid. However, with the festival falling a day later, authorities have revised the decision

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
Officials said the change was made to ensure the holiday aligns with the actual date of celebration observed by the people. (Photo: PTI)
PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Kerala government on Thursday announced that Saturday, June 7, will be a public holiday in observance of Bakrid, following reports that the festival will be celebrated across the state on that day.

Earlier, the government had declared Friday, June 6, as the holiday for Bakrid. However, with the festival falling a day later, authorities have revised the decision.

As a result, June 6 (Friday) will now be a regular working day.

The updated holiday on June 7 will apply to all government offices, public sector undertakings, educational institutions including professional colleges, and institutions governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the government order said.

Officials said the change was made to ensure the holiday aligns with the actual date of celebration observed by the people.

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, criticised the Kerala government for cutting the Bakrid public-holiday period to a single day.

In a Facebook post, MSF state president P K Navas called the move "extremely shameful" and urged the government to reverse it.

"Kerala has always treated every community's festival as a festival for all," Navas wrote.

"If you cannot protect us, at least do not harass us; if you cannot give, do not take away," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explained: India's 2027 census to include caste count, trigger delimitation

JNU student missing case: Delhi court to decide on closure report on Jun 30

After 16-year gap, Census to be held in two phases by 2027

Premium

Infirmities to caste-tech: How Census questions have changed since 1872

Chinnaswamy stampede: RCB pledges ₹10 lakh to each victim's family

Topics :EidKerala governmentBakr-EidEid celebrations

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story