Kerala govt revises Bakrid holiday to June 7, faces backlash over cutback

The Kerala government on Thursday announced that Saturday, June 7, will be a public holiday in observance of Bakrid, following reports that the festival will be celebrated across the state on that day.
Earlier, the government had declared Friday, June 6, as the holiday for Bakrid. However, with the festival falling a day later, authorities have revised the decision.
As a result, June 6 (Friday) will now be a regular working day.
The updated holiday on June 7 will apply to all government offices, public sector undertakings, educational institutions including professional colleges, and institutions governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the government order said.
Officials said the change was made to ensure the holiday aligns with the actual date of celebration observed by the people.
The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, criticised the Kerala government for cutting the Bakrid public-holiday period to a single day.
In a Facebook post, MSF state president P K Navas called the move "extremely shameful" and urged the government to reverse it.
"Kerala has always treated every community's festival as a festival for all," Navas wrote.
"If you cannot protect us, at least do not harass us; if you cannot give, do not take away," he said.
