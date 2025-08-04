Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Leaders across party lines remember Shibu Soren for his contributions

Leaders across party lines remember Shibu Soren for his contributions

Jharkhand Chief Minister and his son Hemant Soren confirmed the demise of the leader in a post on X

Shibu Soren

Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday morning condoled the unfortunate demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, one of the founding members of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and recalled his contributions to the struggle for rights and empowerment of the tribal community.

"The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and one of the country's senior-most leaders, Shibu Soren, was counted among the towering leaders of Jharkhand who struggled throughout their lives for the rights and empowerment of the weaker sections of society, especially the tribal community. He always remained connected to the land and the people. I had a long acquaintance with him. His passing has caused me great sorrow. My condolences to his family and supporters," Singh posted on X.

 

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari also expressed grief over the demise of Jharkhand's tall leader and said that Soren always spoke for the poor, especially for the rights of tribals. 

"Shibu Soren was the loudest voice, biggest identity and symbol of the highest honour of the tribals, on the national level and not just in Jharkhand. Whether as the CM of Jharkhand or at the Centre, he consistently spoke out for the poor, labourers, and especially for the rights of tribals. I don't think there is a bigger (tribal) face than his. I pay my respects to him," Tiwari told ANI.

Taking to X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh paid his respects to the former Jharkhand CM.

Also Read

Shibu Soren

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren dies at 81 after prolonged illness

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Hemant Soren

CM Hemant Soren urges Shah to waive ₹13,300 cr CRPF dues for anti-naxal ops

Hemant Soren, Hemant

JMM's official X handle hacked by anti-social elements: Jharkhand CM Soren

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Former aide of CM Soren behind ₹1,000 cr illegal mining syndicate: ED

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Battle against Naxals in final phase, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

"The creator of Jharkhand, the struggling leader, former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, is no longer among us. May God grant peace to his virtuous soul. May He grant strength to his family and supporters to bear this immense pain," Singh said in a post.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and his son Hemant Soren confirmed the demise of the leader in a post on X.

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all. Today, I am devastated," Hemant Soren said.

According to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, where the former Chief Minister was admitted, Shibu Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment. He had suffered a stroke one and a half months ago. He was on life support for the past month.

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, expressing grief over the demise of the leader, said, "An era has ended, may God grant you and your entire family the strength to bear this sorrow. Respected Shibu Soren ji made a significant contribution to the growth of JMM."

Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He was the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ganga river, Ganga, Prayagraj

Ganga water levels cross danger mark in Varanasi, ghats inundated

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

HC suspends conviction of scientist in wife's suicide case for vaccine work

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya to move National Sports Governance Bill in Lok Sabha

Pakistan terrorist

Operation continues for fourth day in J-K's Kulgam, one terrorist killed

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

IMD forecasts rain in Delhi today; AQI slips further to moderate range

Topics : Hemant Soren Rajnath Singh Jharkhand BJP Congress AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon