Uttar Pradesh on an unstoppable growth trajectory, says Piyush Goyal

Uttar Pradesh is on an unstoppable growth trajectory as a secure business environment and robust infrastructure have made the state a preferred destination for investors, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The minister was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at India Expo Mart and Centre in Greater Noida, on Monday. The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) concluded on Monday.

Goyal said, "UPITS reflects the economic, industrial, and cultural potential not only of the state but of India as a whole." He urged a "collective commitment" to promote indigenous products, encourage entrepreneurship, and realise the vision of a Viksit India by 2047.

Highlighting the remarkable transformation in Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years, the Union Minister said that with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decisive governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state "is now on an unstoppable growth trajectory". He emphasized that a secure business environment and robust infrastructure have made Uttar Pradesh the preferred destination for investors. The minister highlighted UPITS 2025 as "unique in its inclusivity", bringing together ministers, government officials, industry representatives, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and startup founders. "When all stakeholders come together, it creates the perfect synergy, which is the true secret behind Uttar Pradesh's development journey," he remarked.

Goyal also referenced the "GST Savings Festival" recently announced by Prime Minister Modi, noting that the reduction in taxes on everyday items is a significant gift for consumers during Navratri. He described September 22 as a historic milestone, the largest reform since Independence, whose impact will be felt for decades. Goyal also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh was the first state to establish a separate Ministry for Export Promotion. "The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has now expanded to over 750 districts nationwide, with more than 1,200 products gaining global recognition. Today, whether visited by the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Union Minister, or foreign Ambassador, ODOP products are proudly presented as gifts, boosting the morale of entrepreneurs," he added.