Man City slump to 2-1 defeat at Brighton despite early Haaland strike

Brighton came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 on Sunday in the Premier League for the second straight season, highlighting the vulnerabilities still present in Pep Guardiola's once-dominant team.

Brajan Gruda surged through an open defense, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net for an 89th-minute winner for Brighton, which trailed to Erling Haaland's first-half strike his 88th goal in 100 Premier League appearances since moving to England in 2022.

City conceded an equalizer in the 67th minute after Matheus Nunes raised his arm in the area to block a shot, with James Milner converting the penalty for Brighton.