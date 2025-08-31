Home / Sports / Football News / PSG rout Toulouse 6-3 with Neves hat-trick, Lorient fans shocked in second

PSG rout Toulouse 6-3 with Neves hat-trick, Lorient fans shocked in second

Joao Neves scored a spectacular hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain beat host Toulouse 6-3 in the French league, and home fans at Lorient vs. Lille got a second-half shock.

PSG
PSG
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Joao Neves scored a spectacular hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain beat host Toulouse 6-3 in the French league, and home fans at Lorient vs. Lille got a second-half shock.

PSG stayed perfect to top the league with its third straight win and this time with plenty of goals. PSG had begun its title defense with an unconvincing 1-0 win at Nantes, followed by edging Angers 1-0 in its first home game in Ligue 1.

Neves was the standout performer Saturday with the Portugal midfielder's hat trick including a stunning overhead kick in the seventh minute, another acrobatic strike in the 14th and a powerful shot into the top corner in the 77th.

Ousmane Dembl scored twice from the penalty spot. Bradley Barcola also scored for PSG.

PSG tops the league, two points ahead of second-placed Lille.

Ballistic button  There were no goals in the first half of the match between Lorient and Lille and eight after the interval.

Lille pressed the ballistic button to score five late goals in its 7-1 demolition of Lorient.

Host Lorient was still in contention after 76 minutes and trailing 2-1 before Matias Fernandez scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-1.

That was followed by four more goals for Lille, including a brace for Morocco forward Hamza Igamane, making his league debut for the club after falling out with Scottish side Rangers.

The three league games on Saturday produced a total of 18 goals, with Nantes beating Auxerre 1-0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Real Madrid edge Mallorca after Vinicius heroics, Atletico stay winless

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Anwar, Sandesh score as India beat Tajikistan 2-1

AIFF, FSDL respond to SC's resolution, ISL 2025 likely to start in December

Onana mistakes, 12-11 shootout seal Man United's Carabao Cup nightmare

Neymar not part of Brazil squad for FIFA WC 2026 qualifiers; Here's why

Topics :Football NewsParis Saint Germain

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story