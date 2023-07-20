Home / Social Viral / Man in Faridabad seen with a Convertible Maruti 800, netizens amused

Man in Faridabad seen with a Convertible Maruti 800, netizens amused

A video of a man driving around in a "convertible" Maruti 800 went viral on the Internet. The video was reportedly shot in Faridabad, Haryana, has been viewed more than 1.3 million times

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Car modification has become a trend now. People modify their vehicles to give them a unique and trendy look, mostly to flaunt it on the roads. It’s not uncommon to spot cars or bikes being subjected to bizarre makeovers to grab eyeballs, whether the modification is in the seat covers, the headlights or interiors, or even the chassis. 

In India, innovation and jugaad go hand-in-hand, Indians know how to make innovative things with limited resources.

Recently, a video went viral on Instagram shared by a user, namely, Adwait Singh Pilania (@adwaitxpilania) that shows a man driving around in a Maruti 800 with no roof. Reportedly, the video was taken in Haryana's Faridabad. The front glass of the car was also modified.

The viewers were amused at the bizarre transformation of the 1980s era car, which had taken on the look of a convertible.

The user, Adwait, wrote a caption, "What do you say? Mausam ke maze liye jaa rhe hai (What do you say? This man is enjoying the weather.)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adwait Singh Pilania (@adwaitxpilania)


It is not surprising that the Maruti 800 is still running on roads even after five decades after its launch, but internet users were stunned to see the classic look of the car with its roof taken off to resemble a cheap convertible with a ragtop.

The clip was shared on July 9 by @adwaitxpilania. The video went viral, and so far it has gained 1.3 million views. The video has been liked by more than 49,500 people.

People dropped some incredible comments after watching the convertible version of the Maruti 800.

One of the users wrote, "At least he has a convertible."  Another wrote, "Maruti Launch our new version of R8 Spyder."

"Man can afford to do all that, but can’t afford a new bulb for the brake light," commented another user. 

One of the users joked, "Maruti 8000."

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

China man kept 7 cows in apartment, asked to remove animals by neighbours

Islamic New Year: From date, history to importance of Muharram 2023

Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: From Date, History to Importance

World Kebab Day 2023: Everything you need to know about this delicious dish

International Malala Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance & History

Topics :MarutiViral videoFaridabadCars

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story