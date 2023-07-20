Man in Faridabad seen with a Convertible Maruti 800, netizens amused

Car modification has become a trend now. People modify their vehicles to give them a unique and trendy look, mostly to flaunt it on the roads. It’s not uncommon to spot cars or bikes being subjected to bizarre makeovers to grab eyeballs, whether the modification is in the seat covers, the headlights or interiors, or even the chassis.

In India, innovation and jugaad go hand-in-hand, Indians know how to make innovative things with limited resources.

Recently, a video went viral on Instagram shared by a user, namely, Adwait Singh Pilania (@adwaitxpilania) that shows a man driving around in a Maruti 800 with no roof. Reportedly, the video was taken in Haryana's Faridabad. The front glass of the car was also modified.

The viewers were amused at the bizarre transformation of the 1980s era car, which had taken on the look of a convertible.

The user, Adwait, wrote a caption, "What do you say? Mausam ke maze liye jaa rhe hai (What do you say? This man is enjoying the weather.)

It is not surprising that the Maruti 800 is still running on roads even after five decades after its launch, but internet users were stunned to see the classic look of the car with its roof taken off to resemble a cheap convertible with a ragtop.

The clip was shared on July 9 by @adwaitxpilania. The video went viral, and so far it has gained 1.3 million views. The video has been liked by more than 49,500 people.

People dropped some incredible comments after watching the convertible version of the Maruti 800.

One of the users wrote, "At least he has a convertible." Another wrote, "Maruti Launch our new version of R8 Spyder."

"Man can afford to do all that, but can’t afford a new bulb for the brake light," commented another user.

One of the users joked, "Maruti 8000."