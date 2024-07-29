UK couple heads to Milan for sandwiches, says costlier to travel to London

How far could you go for tasty food? Imagine travelling to another country only for food! Well a British couple did just that. As per by a report, they booked a trip to Milan just to eat sandwiches. Rather than heading out from their home to London, they concluded it was less expensive to travel to Italy.

A roundtrip ticket from Cranfield, Bedfordshire, to London, was valued at around £35 and £50, and the travel time was about 90 minutes. Instead, they headed for Milan, in Italy, at 8:35 am and arrived there by 11:25 AM. From that point, they took a train to get around Milan.

The cost to fly to Milan was just £14. According to The Daily Star, they spent their day in Milan exploring the city and eating sandwiches, and a pink lemonade with marshmallows before returning home at night.

The UK traveller, Sharon Summer, told The Daily Star, "It's cheaper than getting to London, and that's how I sold it to my boyfriend. I go to London a lot, and it costs between £35 and £50 for a ticket. I've always wanted to go to Milan. I've heard it's possible to do it in one day. We did everything we wanted to do. Milan is really easy to get around; there's a train from the airport to the centre that was less than ten euros".

Sharon Summer also added, "The flight is £98.28 for two people. It's about the experience of you doing it. You feel like you've had a holiday in one day. I had a fancy pink lemonade with marshmallows in it. We just explored. We did 20,000 steps. I'm trying to do 50 things before I turn 50. I've been ticking things off for about a year and a half; I've got seven things left."

Sharon said that this was essential for her success to complete 50 things she hadn't done prior to turning 50. At this point, she just has seven more things to go. Following a great day and finishing 20,000 steps, they returned to Stansted. Overall, it looks like a really fun day.

It is frequently said that some of the best plans come out of the blue. This couple and their journey stand as proof of this statement. Their one-day get-away is sure to remain an unforgettable experience. In fact, Sharon is planning additional trips of this kind that last a day.