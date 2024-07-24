Does Swiggy charge delivery agents for branded kits? Viral post says yes!

A post has gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) claiming that quick commerce platform Swiggy may be charging their delivery agent for branded kits, including T-shirts, delivery bags, and raincoats.

How much do Swiggy delivery agents have to pay? The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union wrote about the issue, tagging the company, saying, “Dear Swiggy, why are delivery workers being charged for a bag, raincoat and T-shirt that advertise your brand? If it's promoting Swiggy, they shouldn't have to pay for it.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The account also shared alleged screenshots of the Swiggy store that showed the platform charges delivery partners for replacement kits if they are damaged. The cost for a bag is Rs 299, while a complete kit with two t-shirts and a bag costs Rs 1199, and a raincoat is priced at Rs 749.

The post also included screenshots of alleged statements made by the company to their delivery agents. In these statements, the company mandated the agents to carry a Swiggy bag at all times.

It also stated that the bag must be replaced if it gets damaged, the price of which could be deducted from the agent’s earnings in two installments.

Swiggy receives social media backlash for charging agents

The post quickly went viral, sparking outrage among netizens who found the issue of charging delivery agents for the company's own branded kits, troubling. Many commenters argued that such kits should be provided free of charge, especially since they carry Swiggy’s branding. Some users compared this practice to similar policies at Zomato, where delivery partners are also charged for uniforms and kits.

One user said, “Bag and uniform should be complimentary upon joining. 1199 is insane. Cheaper to buy a bunch of orange t-shirts from Zudio.”



Another added that quick-commerce competitor Zomato had similar business practices. The user said, “Even Zomato does the same. They charge for everything, even though these are branded with their logo. Zomato charges Rs 1,600 for uniform and bag alone in Mumbai city.”



Others criticised Swiggy and other companies for their business practices, suggesting that cost-saving measures on the part of delivery workers help boost profits for executives, who receive significant salary hikes.



One user wrote, “Swiggy worker has to pay for these cost cuts so that people in Swiggy’s top positions can get 200 per cent salary hike every year, afford more paid vacations and foreign trips. The same happens in every privately owned business.”

Delivery agents only pay replacement costs?

Among commentators on the now-viral post, there was some debate about whether the charges were specifically for replacement items.

One user said, “During first time onboarding they are provided free of charge, however, replacements are chargeable…since it could be because of rough usage or used for personal purposes, some PPL might just register for freebies and not deliver orders …we don’t know how their culture is.”



Some users proposed that companies should provide kits free of charge at least once a year or offer some form of renewal without additional cost. Another suggestion was to ensure that replacements are not excessively priced, addressing concerns that workers might exploit free items if they were provided without charge.

Impact of viral post on gig workers

The post has been up for more than 13 hours and has garnered more than 150,000 views.



As of now, Swiggy has not responded to the allegations or the public backlash. The company’s stance on this issue will be crucial in determining how it addresses worker concerns and manages its public image moving forward.



The controversy, however, highlights a broader debate about the treatment of gig workers and the responsibilities of platform-based companies towards their employees.

The Economic Survey, released on Monday, revealed that the gig economy was one of the fastest-growing sectors, not only in India but globally. This issue is likely to influence discussions around worker rights and corporate ethics in the gig economy.

