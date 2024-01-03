Amid fuel crisis, Zomato agent rides horse to deliver food in Hyderabad

As petrol pumps in Hyderabad reportedly ran dry following a nationwide truck driver protest over the new hit-and-run law, a video of a Zomato delivery agent riding on a horse to deliver orders has gone viral.

In the video, the man can be seen navigating through bikes and cars on the streets of Hyderabad.

“Hyderabadi kuch bhi kar dete [People in Hyderabad can do anything]. Due to the closure of petrol pumps in Hyderabad, a Zomato delivery boy came out to deliver food on a horse at Chanchalguda near the Imperial Hotel,” wrote X user ‘Arbaaz The Great’ on the microblogging platform.

The video further shows the man cheerfully waving to people on the streets while on his way to make the delivery.

The video, which was shared on January 2, has since received over 66,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. A few users even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

While one user wrote, “Hope the food package survived the bumpy ride. But a very interesting choice of horse power though,” another added, “The dedication is at its peak.”

“Hyderabad is not for beginners,” wrote a third.

A fourth user commented, “Incredible! This is unbelievable! It’s just superb! I can’t believe my eyes!”

“Zomato da jawab nahin [There’s no match to Zomato],” chimed in a fifth.

Panic grips Hyderabad as petrol stations run dry

On Tuesday, long queues spilt over onto the main roads in Hyderabad as motorists flocked to fuel outlets for petrol and diesel, mirroring scenes in other cities like Mumbai and Lucknow. This led to traffic jams at several places for some time, as reported by news agency PTI.

However, later at night, the countrywide truckers’ strike was called off as the government assured stakeholders of consulting them before implementing the contentious hit-and-run law. Under the new law, hit-and-run cases can attract up to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 700,000—compared to the current penalty of up to a two-year jail term and a lighter fine.

