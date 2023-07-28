Watch video: Video of Dubai Sheikh's giant Hummer X3 goes viral

A video going viral on the social media platform Twitter (rebranded as X) shows a giant Hummer H1 'X3', three times larger than the regular SUV.

The video clip shows people assisting the driver in manoeuvring the massive vehicle on a road flanked by police cars with sirens blaring nearby.

The Twitter user namely @Rainmaker1973 posted the viral clip posted by Massimo, which has gained around 19.9 million views and more than 60K likes and 11.2K retweets.

The user captioned, "Dubai Rainbow Sheikh’s giant Hummer H1 “X3” is three times bigger than a regular Hummer H1 SUV (14 meters long, 6 meters wide, and 5.8 meters high). The Hummer is also fully drivable."

The car is reportedly owned by Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, a prominent member of the ruling royal family in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

South China Morning Post (SCMP) published an article last year, mentioning that the car is a part of Sheikh's collection.

The member of the ruling royal family billionaire with a net worth of around $20 billion, is renowned for his passion for cars. His collection has rare and eccentric vehicles as the billionaire had an extravagant collection of cars and some of them hold the world record.

The 74-year-old Sheikh’s collection extends to four impressive museums across UAE, Morocco and beyond. He is often known to grab headlines about his remarkable collection and its owner.

The Sheikh had once famously requested Mercedes to develop an entire S-class fleet, finished in every hue of the rainbow, as a wedding gift, in the early 1990s.