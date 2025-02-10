Podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who is popular as BeerBiceps, received massive backlash over his stint on Samay Raina’s show “India’s Got Latent.”

Samay's show has attracted criticism on multiple occasions earlier, but this time Ranveer Allahbadia, who was awarded the National Creator Awards last year, “crossed all the limits,” according to social media users.

Allahbadia has over one crore subscribers on YouTube and in the recent episode of India's Got Latent, he asked a contestant–“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

Complaint filed against Ranveer Allahbadia Following the controversial remarks, a complaint has been filed against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent, according to a report by news agency ANI. The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission for allegedly using abusive language on the show and strict action has been demanded against the accused in the letter. This clip went viral in no time, inviting massive backlash from several prominent figures, who slammed the YouTuber.

Social media lambasts Allahbadia

Several social media users reacted to Allahbadia's tasteless comment. Users also questioned the “decline of comedy” in the country.

Among all the comments against Allahbadia, the comment that became the highlight was from Journalist and lyricist Neelesh Misra, who shared his thoughts on X and called these creators 'perverted' who are shaping India's creator's economy.

Also Read

While questioning the responsibility of the creator and platform, Misra wrote, "This content is not designated as adult content — it can be seen with ease even by a child if the algorithm takes him or her there. The creators or the platform have zero sense of responsibility."

He also criticised the audience for normalising and celebrating such people. He wrote, “You, the audience, normalised and celebrated this and people like these. Decency is not incentivised in India — by platforms or audiences — and creators are stooping lower and lower for audience reach and revenue. Banal, crass, insensitive are words only for boring uncool people. These creators can say anything in the name of freedom of speech and get away with it."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate reposted Mr Misra's post and said it "was not creative".

She reposted with a quote that reads, "It's pervert. And we can't normalise perverse behaviour as cool. The fact that this sick comment met loud applause must worry us all."

Adding to the growing list of critics, popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Lagta hai #SamayRaina poore YoutubeIndia ko cancel karwa ke hi maanega.”

One of the users unsubscribed both the creators and wrote, I am Unsubscribing @BeerBicepsGuy @ReheSamay now. I know it won't matter to them. I joined YouTube from Print to give inspiring sports videos & followed them for fun and inspiration before they came out with this shit. Sorry can't see them ruin our youth #BeerBiceps #samayraina”

About India’s Got Latent

India's Got Latent is a parody show of India's Got Talent, inspired by Kill Tony, an American YouTube show. IGL is an unscripted comedy show featuring different creators in each show along with Samay Raina and the panel judges the participants in an unfiltered way. The latest episode of IGL also features Ashish Chanchalani Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), and Jasprit Singh along with Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.