All roads lead to first Business Standard Infrastructure Summit today

Three key Union ministers will grace the first edition of The Business Standard Infrastructure Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, through their interactions, are set to capture India’s infrastructure scene — both opportunities and challenges.

With the theme “India Builds: For Growth & Green”, the summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, financiers, and global experts to deliberate on the country’s infrastructure roadmap for a sustainable and developed Bharat. Aiming to bring India’s infrastructure success story to the fore, the premier event is being organised at the Taj Mahal Hotel here.

A carefully curated agenda would cover the whole gamut of India’s infrastructure ambition. The day-long event will range from funding models for Viksit Bharat to the future of energy, aviation, and logistics. The summit will host six sessions through the day on varied topics related to roads, shipping, airports, power, renewable energy and more. The event will host some of the biggest names of the infrastructure sector including Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport; Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi International Airport; Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power; Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES; Amit Singh, Head of Business, South Asia & Middle East, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL); and Kapil Mahajan, CITO, Allcargo Logistics.

Some of the other leaders of the infrastructure sector to speak at the summit include Gauri Singh; Deputy Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder, ReNew; Prashant Choubey, President, Avaada Group; Alok Kumar, Former Secretary, Ministry of Power; Akshit Bansal, CEO & Founder, Statiq; Jagan Shah, CEO, Infravision Foundation; and Ramanuj Kumar, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. The three ministerial sessions will be a key highlight of the day, with renewable energy minister Pralhad Joshi and shipping minister Sonowal delivering special addresses, while roads and highways minister Nitin Gadkari featuring in the closing fireside conversation on India’s infrastructure vision, policies, and regulatory outlook.