Rajasthan is goldmine of opportunities for growth: Rathore at BS Samridhhi

Rajasthan is sitting on the "tip of the iceberg", said Cabinet minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, highlighting the "goldmine of opportunities" the state holds in becoming a business hub in North India.

Colonel Rathore, the State Minister for Industries, Skill Development and Youth Affairs, was the chief guest at Business Standard's Rajasthan Samriddhi 2025 event in Jaipur on Wednesday. In a fireside chat with Business Standard's Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya, Rathore highlighted how the state's development, which has been lagging for many decades, is a "blessing in disguise".

"The geographical location of Rajasthan is wonderful, and it's blessed by brilliant weather. We are between Delhi and Mumbai. We have a very large geographical area, which means large amounts of land. We have a very large number of young people in Rajasthan, which, through generations, has proved its loyalty, its integrity and its hard work," he said.

The minister said that Rajasthan is positioning itself as a business-friendly state by focusing on ease of doing business and reducing operational costs, while also welcoming new businesses into the state. "The entire North Zone market can be serviced from here. The skill education needs of young people in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi can all be met in Rajasthan," he said. Speaking about the state’s economic growth roadmap, Rathore said that Rajasthan is “a welcoming state” for entrepreneurs and investors. 'We don't do regionalism': Rathore The minister spoke on Rajasthan's inclusive approach towards growth. “Hum regionalism nahi karte (We don't do regionalism). We are welcoming everybody who comes from across the nation… It is not only a state to do business in. It is a state to settle down in. You can live here, you can work here. Everything is perfect for Rajasthan,” he said.

Rathore added that these principles are also being embedded into the state's policies to ensure ease of business. ALSO READ: Timeline: How Rajasthan became India's top solar hub in just a decade “We have two very clear policies. One is, it should be easy to do business in Rajasthan. The second is we must bring down the cost of doing business in Rajasthan,” he said. Nine new sector-specific policies introduced Over the past year, the state has introduced nine new sector-specific policies, Rahtore said. These include policies on export promotion, logistics, garments and apparel, cluster development, one district-one product, data centres, and artificial intelligence.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan's mines dept eyes record revenue with focus on dues recovery “Anyone who comes in doesn’t have an ambiguity, because there is a clear directive on what the government will do and what the government can give,” he said. Rajasthanis doing 'brilliantly well' in business: Rathore Rathore also spoke on a wide range of opportunities in the state are not limited to specific groups. He pointed to the $100-billion investment commitment under the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) pact as an example of opportunities that states could channel. “If any business has to come within the country, it has to place its feet in a state finally, and therefore, the states become very important,” he said.