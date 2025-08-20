Renewable energy sector to transform Rajasthan: Experts at BS Samriddhi

Two factors make Rajasthan the country’s solar capital: favourable solar conditions and vast land availability, said Sunil Bansal, President of the Rajasthan Solar Association, at Business Standard’s Rajasthan Samriddhi 2025 event in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Speaking at a panel discussion moderated by Business Standard's Agriculture Editor Sanjeeb Mukherjee on 'Energy: The Surging Renewables Sector', Bansal said the state is already generating 32 gigawatts of solar power, unmatched by any other state. However, he noted Rajasthan has been unable to fully leverage the opportunity for wider public benefit.

“While Surat already has 50 manufacturing plants, Rajasthan is trailing with only two. Manufacturing creates jobs, and the state will benefit only if large-scale facilities are set up,” he said.

Manufacturing remains a drawback

'Rajasthan to become one of lowest-cost power states'

Explaining why manufacturing continues to be a drawback for Rajasthan, Rahul Gupta, Founder, MD, and CEO of Rays Power Experts Ltd, said that the state, in 2017, introduced an open access mechanism, which allowed industries to produce their own power in the state. However, Gujarat had already implemented the same mechanism in 2012–2013.