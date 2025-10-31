BFSI Summit LIVE: India's growth intertwined with strength of its financial markets, says Sebi chief

BFSI Summit 2025: The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, India’s largest financial sector forum, will bring together leading policymakers, regulators, and industry executives in Mumbai from October 29 to 31.

Organised by Business Standard, the three-day summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside conversations, serving as a platform for strategic dialogue on the future of India’s financial ecosystem.

With over 120 speakers scheduled to share their perspectives, the summit will open with a session featuring M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is also expected to address participants.

Delegates can look forward to in-depth sessions and thematic discussions covering banking, insurance, mutual funds, fintech, and housing finance. The event aims to offer a holistic view of India’s financial landscape, highlighting both present challenges and emerging opportunities.

Proceedings will commence on October 29 with a conversation with M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, that will set the tone for the summit. This will be followed by a fireside chat with State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty.