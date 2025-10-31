Home / Specials / BS Events / BFSI Summit LIVE: India's growth intertwined with strength of its financial markets, says Sebi chief
Live New Update

BFSI Summit LIVE: India's growth intertwined with strength of its financial markets, says Sebi chief

BFSI Insights Summit Day 2 highlights: The summit, scheduled from October 29 to 31, will bring together top policymakers, CEOs, and industry experts for a series of keynote addresses, fireside chats

BS Web Team New Delhi
bfsi
BFSI Summit 2025: The three-day summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside conversations (Representative Picture)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

 

BFSI Summit 2025: The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, India’s largest financial sector forum, will bring together leading policymakers, regulators, and industry executives in Mumbai from October 29 to 31.
 
Organised by Business Standard, the three-day summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside conversations, serving as a platform for strategic dialogue on the future of India’s financial ecosystem. 
 
With over 120 speakers scheduled to share their perspectives, the summit will open with a session featuring M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is also expected to address participants.
 
Delegates can look forward to in-depth sessions and thematic discussions covering banking, insurance, mutual funds, fintech, and housing finance. The event aims to offer a holistic view of India’s financial landscape, highlighting both present challenges and emerging opportunities.
 
Proceedings will commence on October 29 with a conversation with M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, that will set the tone for the summit. This will be followed by a fireside chat with State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty.
 

10:26 AM

Our financial sector functions as an integrated ecosystem, Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The capital market stands out as dynamic and fast evolving, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Sebi, said.

10:22 AM

India’s growth is intertwined with capital markets, says Sebi chief

The role of our financial system extends beyond traditional intermediation, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

10:08 AM

Day 3 update: Sebi chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey to speak at BFSI Summit 2025

Tuhin Kanta Pandey is a retired officer of the Indian Administrative Service and has more than three decades of administrative experience, having held several key positions in the Union and Odisha governments.

10:01 AM

BS BFSI Summit 2025: Three days of insights and ideas at BFSI Summit 2025 come to a close today

9:56 AM

BFSI Insights Summit 2025: Day 3 of the BFSI Insight Summit is here!

Industry leaders continue decoding the trends redefining banking, financial services, and insurance.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Business Standard BFSI SummitBFSI

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News