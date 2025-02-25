BS Manthan: Experts to unpack India's economic reset amid new world order

Geopolitical uncertainties, market volatility, Donald Trump’s policies, slowing urban demand, the fading euphoria around globalisation, and a bunch of other factors have created an exhilarating yet daunting moment for the global economy.

For India, these challenges intensify an already ambitious race against time as the nation strives to attain ‘developed’ status by 2047. Against this dynamic backdrop, four leading financial experts will headline a panel discussion titled ‘India’s Economic Reset Amid a New World Order’ on the inaugural day of the second annual BS Manthan summit , hosted by Business Standard.

The two-day event, scheduled for February 27 and 28 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, marks a milestone as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Business Standard’s publication. The panel discussion – promising to unpack India’s economic trajectory at this pivotal juncture – will feature Crisil Chief Economist Dharmakirti Joshi; Laveesh Bhandari, president of CSEP and a noted economist, entrepreneur; Sandeep Sikka, CEO & MD of Nippon Mutual Fund; and Tushar Vikram, CEO & Country Head India at Mashreq.

Pivotal moment for India’s economy

READ: BS Manthan: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to speak on India in the new world order India’s economic story stands out amid global uncertainty. With growth rates surpassing those of other major economies, robust banking stability, and sound government finances, the nation is riding a wave of optimism. Economists highlight India’s youthful population — what many call a ‘demographic dividend’ — as a key advantage. Coupled with aggressive government investments in manufacturing and infrastructure, this energy is propelling the economy forward.

The focus on manufacturing is particularly timely as global corporations seek to diversify supply chains under the ‘China plus one’ strategy. Meanwhile, the government’s capital expenditure has also surged, fueling transformative projects in energy, transportation, urban development, and digital infrastructure. From expanding highways and building new airports to creating smart cities and boosting renewable energy, these initiatives signal India’s intent to seize emerging opportunities.

Budget 2025 and economic reforms in spotlight

READ: Top leaders to discuss India's global position on Feb 27-28 The BS Manthan summit follows a flurry of significant economic policy announcements. Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2025, delivering substantial relief to the middle class. A landmark decision raised the personal income tax exemption limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, alongside revised tax brackets. This move is projected to save taxpayers up to Rs 1.1 lakh annually, boosting disposable income and potentially spurring consumer spending — a critical driver of economic growth.

BS Manthan: A platform for visionary dialogue

Launched in 2024, BS Manthan has quickly established itself as a premier forum for thought leaders to address pressing economic, business, and policy challenges. Now, in its second year, the summit aims to deepen these conversations, uniting luminaries from government, industry, and academia. The two-day event promises to deliver actionable insights as India navigates a rapidly evolving global landscape.

As the nation balances opportunity and uncertainty, the panel discussion on February 27 is poised to shed light on how India can harness its strengths to redefine its economic future.