The white-glove way: A world where a car means your wish is my command

From school admissions to red-carpet galas, automakers are redefining luxury with concierge care that transforms ownership into an all-access lifestyle

Indulgence
premium
Deepak Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 6:45 AM IST
When the child of a leading industrialist needed help securing admission to one of Mumbai’s top schools, it wasn’t a family office or an education consultant who stepped in — it was Range Rover Concierge. The team handled the process discreetly, coordinated followups, and treated it as just another bespoke request from a member.
 
For a growing class of luxury car buyers, the relationship with their automaker now extends well beyond the vehicle itself. The car, increasingly, is only the beginning of a deeper, more personal association.
 
Launched last year exclusively for Range Rover Sport owners, Range Rover Concierge is Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) white-glove service designed to personalise the ownership experience. With over 450 clients enrolled and more than 900 engagements so far, the team has handled a spectrum of requests — from restaurant reservations and luxury travel planning to wellness retreats and private club introductions.
 
Many involve access to fine dining in cities like Dubai, London, Paris, or Singapore, sometimes with meticulous requirements such as vegetarian-only menus or private dining spaces. Others include arranging fast-track airport transfers, private villa stays in Bali, or recovering misplaced belongings abroad.
 
A Range Rover Sport owner who has used the service for several weeks described it as consistently professional and attentive. The team, the owner said, assisted with everything, from enrolling in exclusive clubs to connecting with luxury brands, even providing confidential help with selling a car.
 
“What stood out to me was how reliable they were across all types of requests,” the owner said. “They seem to anticipate what you need and handle it with discretion and attention.”
 
Luxury as lifestyle
 
BMW Group India takes a similarly high-touch approach, though with a wider focus on lifestyle privileges. Luxury ownership extends far beyond the vehicle itself, says Hardeep Singh Brar, president and CEO, BMW Group India. “Our approach is rooted in proactive care and ensuring complete peace of mind at every touchpoint.”
 
BMW’s Excellence Club, reserved for top-end vehicle buyers, offers curated access to global travel, sports, fashion, and wellness experiences. Members have attended marquee events such as the Monaco Grand Prix and the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, with the concierge team managing everything, from transfers and hotels to wardrobe consultations.
 
Earlier this year, select Indian customers were hosted at Cannes, where red-carpet access blended seamlessly with private dining, bespoke styling sessions, and test drives of flagship BMW cars — a potent mix of glamour and brand immersion.
 
Audi India, too, has been turning ownership into experience. Through its “Journeys with Audi” series, the brand has hosted city-based events such as single-malt appreciation evenings in Delhi and horology showcases in Mumbai. Its Audi Ice Experience, held in Austria and Finland, invites select RS, S, and e-tron owners to snowbound test circuits for controlled driving and drifting sessions under expert supervision, integrating performance training with adventure.
 
Membership on wheels
 
Together, these initiatives signal a shift in the definition of automotive luxury. Ownership is evolving into membership — one that combines convenience, discretion, and belonging. Concierge and white-glove services, once exclusive to high-end hotels or private banks, have become central to the luxury car ecosystem.
 
Whether it’s securing last-minute restaurant reservations, arranging school admissions, unlocking VIP event access, or orchestrating driving experiences on ice circuits, automakers are curating worlds around their most valued customers.
 
For India’s elite buyers, the car is no longer just a machine. It’s a gateway to experiences that money alone cannot buy.
 
Steering history
 
Spectacular museums where cars and bikes are the protagonists
 
Ducati Museum (Bologna, Italy) 
Located at the Ducati factory, the 1,000 square metre museum is a rider’s paradise. It takes visitors through the Ducati story, from its origins to its momentous moments, and, of course, its iconic bikes over the years. The Discovery Tours offer an opportunity to explore the museum with its curator, Livio Lodi, and listen to the many anecdotes he has to share.
 
Mercedes-Benz Museum (Stuttgart, Germany) 
Over 160 vehicles — some dating back to the earliest days of automobile history — hold your attention. Two tours, themed on “Legend” and “Collection”, guide you through the space.
 
BMW Museum (Munich, Germany) 
 
The vast collection housed in this futuristic building includes resident and temporary exhibitions, among which is the iconic BMW 507 once owned by Elvis Presley.
 
Lamborghini Museum (Bologna, Italy) 
Not only does the two-storey museum showcase iconic models, from the first creations of Ferruccio Lamborghini to supercars and concept cars, it also allows you to host exclusive private events.

Topics :IndulgenceLuxury travelLuxury carluxury car marketIndulgence Living

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

