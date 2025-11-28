Time meets torque: When the worlds of watches and motoring converge

There’s a unique beauty to a fine mechanical watch, one that transcends utility. The slow rhythm of gears, the sweep of the second hand, the soft click of the crown, all echo the same fascination that draws an enthusiast to the intricacies beneath the hood of an exquisite car.

For decades, luxury carmakers and Swiss horologists have turned this shared obsession into an art form. From Porsche’s partnership with TAG Heuer to Maserati’s collaboration with Bianchet, Lamborghini’s alliance with Roger Dubuis, and Mercedes-Benz’s long-standing tie-up with IWC, these collaborations ensure that a brand’s engineering philosophy lives not just in its machines but also on the wrists of its admirers.

A Mumbai-based industrialist and collector likens mechanical watches and classic cars to a meeting point of precision and artistic expression. While technology has shifted towards the digital — from smartwatches to electric vehicles — he believes the allure of pure mechanics endures, cherished as objects of elegance and technical poetry. Both cars and fine watches share a lasting emotional connection that transcends generations, preserving stories that few possessions can match, adds a Delhi-based consultant. Twin legacy Bentley x Breitling No chronicle of automotive-watch collaborations would be complete without the Breitling for Bentley story. The partnership began in 2003, when Breitling designed the dashboard clock for Bentley’s Continental GT. Over nearly two decades, they produced timepieces that fused British opulence with Swiss precision: From knurled bezels echoing Bentley grilles to dials inspired by vintage dashboards.

Though the collaboration ended in 2021, models like the Chronomat B01 42 Bentley (pictured) remain touchstones of timeless craftsmanship. Engineering excellence Mercedes-Benz x IWC Schaffhausen At the refined end of the spectrum lies the alliance between Mercedes-Benz and IWC Schaffhausen, which began in 2004. IWC became the official engineering partner of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in 2013, blending German precision with Swiss craftsmanship. Among its standout pieces, the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 edition (approx ₹8.63 lakh; pictured) features a 41 mm titanium case, IWC’s calibre 69385 movement, and signature green detailing. The Pilot’s Watch Performance Chronograph 41 edition, with a lightweight tougher-than-steel Ceratanium case (about ₹27 lakh), exemplifies technical mastery. At the pinnacle sits the Big Pilot’s Watch Constant-Force Tourbillon “AMG One Owners”, created exclusively for the 275 buyers of the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar.

Endurance & elegance Maserati x Bianchet If Porsche represents precision, Maserati stands for passion. In 2024, Maserati MSG Racing teamed up with Swiss haute horlogerie brand Bianchet to craft two flying tourbillon watches — each limited to 21 pieces and made from a hybrid carbon-titanium composite. Water-resistant up to 10 ATM and shockproof to 5,000 G, they reflect both brands’ dedication to endurance and elegance, says Philippe Claverol, Maserati’s head of overseas region. Priced at about ₹68.8 lakh each, the Flying Tourbillon Grande Date B1.618 Hybrid Blue (pictured) and Carbon editions come with exclusive experiences — including visits to the team’s Monaco headquarters and access to its racing simulator.

Race with time TAG Heuer x Porsche Formalised in 2021, the TAG Heuer-Porsche partnership celebrates a shared motorsport legacy that began decades earlier. In the late 1960s, Swiss racing driver and Porsche works driver, Jo Siffert, became one of Heuer’s first brand ambassadors, wearing the logo on his suit and selling the watches to fellow racers. Both brands also share roots in the Carrera Panamericana, the legendary Mexican road race. Porsche adopted “Carrera” for its high-performance models, while Jack Heuer used the name for his iconic 1963 chronograph. The first release, the limited-edition TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph (pictured), fused the DNA of both marques with a tachymeter bezel, a 44 mm steel case, and Porsche-inspired design cues. The collaboration has since evolved into the Carrera Chronosprint X Porsche, marking 60 years of both the TAG Heuer Carrera and Porsche 911. The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition, inspired by the Taycan, reflects electric future.