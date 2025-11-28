Home / Specials / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle / News / For life on the move: Bespoke accessories to elevate your car and bike

For life on the move: Bespoke accessories to elevate your car and bike

From pet ramps to leather jackets and Italian carry-ons, these bespoke car and bike accessories blend performance, elegance, and everyday utility-perfect for travellers who live life in motion

Ease your pet's journey with Range Rover's thoughtfully engineered pet access ramp
premium
Ease your pet’s journey with Range Rover’s thoughtfully engineered pet access ramp
Deepak Patel
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 6:20 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A leg-up for four-legged travellers 
₹44,750
 
Ease your pet’s journey with Range Rover’s thoughtfully engineered pet access ramp. Crafted with optimal dimensions, and a high-grip tread, this lightweight yet durable ramp supports pets up to 85 kg. Aluminium side panels, plastic centre section, and rubber feet ensure stability, while retaining straps secure it to the vehicle’s loadspace. Weighing 6 kg, it folds neatly into its stowage bag, balancing practicality and design elegance. Height 11 cm, width 41 cm, length 163 cm when open and 73 cm when closed.
 

Also Read

Runway ride: Five designers bring the spirit of the open road to couture

Rolls-Royces to Fords: How collectors are preserving India's motoring soul

Wheels of time: How India's love affair with luxury cars, bikes has evolved

Wellness at ₹2 lakh/night? What India's ultra-rich are really splurging on

CCI Projects to invest ₹700 cr in 53-storey luxury tower in Mumbai region

 
₹37,165
  This foldable pet carrier, also from Range Rover, combines safety, and convenience. Made from resilient 600D nylon with a lightweight metal frame, it offers a quilted cushion, net windows, and a spring-loaded locking system. Reinforced handles enhance its premium appeal, while the side pocket adds functional finesse for accessories or treats. Height 52 cm, width 52 cm, and length 72 cm.
 
Italian adventure 
 
From ₹45,900 (approx)
 
When Ducati’s bold spirit meets Piquadro’s craftsmanship, the result is a masterpiece in motion. This polycarbonate 
 
carry-on, available in red or black, embodies lightness, durability, and unmistakable Italian design. A compression strap closure, retractable handle, and customised interior lining add refined practicality.
 
All eyes 
 
₹34,499
  Eco-conscious innovation meets timeless elegance in Audi’s sunglasses, crafted from biodegradable Rilsan® Clear and made in Italy by Rudy Project. The frame comes with adjustable nose pads and side ends, while RP Optics Multilaser gold lenses deliver UV 400 protection. Subtle Audi rings on the lens seal the look. 
Leather does the talking 
 
₹2,80,309
  The Mercedes-Benz AMG regular fit leather jacket is engineered for both protection and panache. With a polyurethane coating that resists wind and rain, it boasts a waterproof zip, high-closing collar with chin guard, and adjustable Velcro cuffs for custom comfort. Functional touches like zipped pockets and an adjustable drawcord meet the sleek power of the AMG logo.
 
Tiny ride, big dreams 
  From ₹17,000
 
BMW’s Baby Racer turns first drives into adventures. Built for budding car enthusiasts, it blends safety, balance, and pure joy. It features noise-cancelling rubber tyres, an ergonomic steering wheel with the BMW logo, and sturdy construction. A miniature ride for the little ones to experience the spirit of BMW from their first turn. 
  From ₹17,000

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Front seat view: Luxury cars and bikes rev up for the festival season

Premium

Celebration getaways: Diwali under the stars or Pujo in a Rajbari

Spirit of the festival season: Hosting an unforgettable gathering at home

Premium

Silver linings: Why silver remains a symbol of prosperity and permanence

Premium

Looms of luxury: Textiles to celebrate with this festival season

Topics :IndulgenceLUXURYLuxury travelIndian pet industryIndulgence AccessoriesIndulgence GetawaysIndulgence Fashion

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 6:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story