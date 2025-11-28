For life on the move: Bespoke accessories to elevate your car and bike

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 6:20 AM IST
A leg-up for four-legged travellers
₹44,750
Ease your pet’s journey with Range Rover’s thoughtfully engineered pet access ramp. Crafted with optimal dimensions, and a high-grip tread, this lightweight yet durable ramp supports pets up to 85 kg. Aluminium side panels, plastic centre section, and rubber feet ensure stability, while retaining straps secure it to the vehicle’s loadspace. Weighing 6 kg, it folds neatly into its stowage bag, balancing practicality and design elegance. Height 11 cm, width 41 cm, length 163 cm when open and 73 cm when closed.
This foldable pet carrier, also from Range Rover, combines safety, and convenience. Made from resilient 600D nylon with a lightweight metal frame, it offers a quilted cushion, net windows, and a spring-loaded locking system. Reinforced handles enhance its premium appeal, while the side pocket adds functional finesse for accessories or treats. Height 52 cm, width 52 cm, and length 72 cm.
Italian adventure
From ₹45,900 (approx)
When Ducati’s bold spirit meets Piquadro’s craftsmanship, the result is a masterpiece in motion. This polycarbonate
carry-on, available in red or black, embodies lightness, durability, and unmistakable Italian design. A compression strap closure, retractable handle, and customised interior lining add refined practicality.
All eyes
₹34,499
Eco-conscious innovation meets timeless elegance in Audi’s sunglasses, crafted from biodegradable Rilsan® Clear and made in Italy by Rudy Project. The frame comes with adjustable nose pads and side ends, while RP Optics Multilaser gold lenses deliver UV 400 protection. Subtle Audi rings on the lens seal the look.
Leather does the talking
₹2,80,309
The Mercedes-Benz AMG regular fit leather jacket is engineered for both protection and panache. With a polyurethane coating that resists wind and rain, it boasts a waterproof zip, high-closing collar with chin guard, and adjustable Velcro cuffs for custom comfort. Functional touches like zipped pockets and an adjustable drawcord meet the sleek power of the AMG logo.
Tiny ride, big dreams
From ₹17,000
BMW’s Baby Racer turns first drives into adventures. Built for budding car enthusiasts, it blends safety, balance, and pure joy. It features noise-cancelling rubber tyres, an ergonomic steering wheel with the BMW logo, and sturdy construction. A miniature ride for the little ones to experience the spirit of BMW from their first turn.