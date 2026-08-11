35 years of liberalisation: How IT sector became India's dollar engine

“I still remember going to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and explaining that I needed foreign exchange to generate exports. The response was, ‘You don’t have exports.’ My answer was, ‘Without foreign exchange, how can I build exports?’” Desai says.

The story of global customers associating India more with elephants and snakes than technology is well known. With multinational companies such as IBM having exited the country, many foreign clients questioned whether Indian firms were even capable of developing enterprise software. “What I remember most from the pre-liberalisation years is that every customer meeting felt like an audition, not just for TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), but for India,” says S Ramadorai, former chief executive officer and managing director of TCS and chairperson, Karmayogi Bharat. “We often had to promote India before we could promote TCS.”