How Indian economy has transformed since the landmark 1991 reforms

Meanwhile, services, already dominant, did not clear the halfway mark until 2012-13. The secondary sector—manufacturing, utilities and construction—barely moved, drifting around the mid-to-high 20s and peaking near 30 per cent in the mid-2000s before easing back. By 2025-26 the primary sector’s share had roughly halved to about 18 per cent, the tertiary sector had surged to some 56 per cent, and industry sat almost exactly where it began, at around 25 per cent.